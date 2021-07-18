Finance Minister takes NIS outreach to Region Three

Residents of Parika and other villages in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are the latest to benefit from an outreach by the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) to address ongoing issues.

The exercise was led by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh and followed a similar event at the Giftland Mall on Saturday.

“This kind of outreach is part of that citizen-friendly kind of approach, but the approach that you’re taking here, I think is an approach that even the NIS, we don’t need a special outreach to do this on an ongoing basis, the NIS regional offices should do this daily.

“But we want to continue these outreaches. We have a few more planned for next week and we’re going to continue them to try to reduce and ultimately eliminate the backlog of cases.”

The Minister said he hopes NIS staff members would go the extra mile to ensure citizens’ concerns are resolved, noting that the presence of residents at the exercise showed their interest in life after retirement.

He said in instances where employers fail to account for the employees’ contributions legal action will be taken.

Apart from reshaping the entity’s approach to contributors, NIS board member Mrs. Gillian Burton-Persaud said the outreach seeks to enhance the entity’s image and educate people about their benefits.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh speaking with Region Three residents

“It is also getting people to understand the importance of NIS and how it operates, and your role as an employee…and it will ensure that you playing your role of ensuring that your contributions are paid over to the NIS,” she said.

Mrs. Burton-Persaud urged young persons to pay attention to their contributions to ensure there is no problem when they are ready to retire.

“We want them(young people) to understand that you do not have to wait until you reach the age of retirement or near that age, to find out what’s going on; make it your annual role to ensure that whoever you work with, that those contributions are paid …so it would alleviate a lot of the issues, challenges that people face when it comes time for them to get their benefits or their pension. We also want people to understand that NIS is there to serve you.”

Fifty-nine-year-old Deonarine Ramautar described the NIS outreach as a blessing. He has had trouble verifying his contributions.

“I am so glad that I am getting it fix now and if I do not get it fix then it is over…I would advise others to go and check their contributions whether it is Leonora or wherever they are living. I would advise others to do a regular check-up so this is a blessing here, you know. NIS coming here is a blessing,” he said.

Mr. Ramautar was one of many residents who left the exercise satisfied with the intervention. The outreach is in keeping with the Government’s commitment to assist citizens in every way.