Fire Service hosts muster parade in preparation for Christmas season  

Ranks of the Guyana Fire Service and its Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) participated in a muster parade early Sunday, which saw Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn and Chief Fire Officer (Ag) Gregory Wickham inspecting ranks’ uniforms and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).



One hundred and fifty (150) firefighters attached to the Central, Alberttown, West Ruimveldt, Campbellville, Melanie, Mahaica, Timehri, Leonora and La Grange fire stations, along with 60 EMTs participated in the event.

Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham along with Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn

Minister Benn while delivering remarks said when duty calls, ranks must be prepared physically, mentally and be fully protected against the potential dangers of the job.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer (ag) Wickham in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) explained that the exercise aims to identify gaps in the service.



Minister Benn inspects Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs

Also, the exercise will ensure ranks of the fire service are ready and properly equipped to respond to fires during the busiest time of the year – Christmas.

“A number of things the muster would be able to identify – our preparedness, our readiness, to check on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), fire fighting gears, so that we’ll be able to understand clearly, our shortcomings and then be able to put systems in place.

Firefighters at this Sunday’s muster parade

“Particularly, this muster was held so that we can be better prepared as we’re heading into the festive season you want to ensure that all firefighters are fully kitted and they are ready for any eventuality,” Wickham underscored.

At the exercise, ranks who were not properly kitted, were issued with kits that they need so they can be better prepared to respond to any event of fire. Wickham thanked the minister for attending the exercise and the support of the government in developing the service.

Minister Benn engages with firefighters and EMTs

“I want to say kudos to the firefighters, the officers, the EMTs and the government for lending support in all of these eventualities and we are getting better, we’re having more equipment, firefighters are being protected to execute their duties when they go on the outside,” he stated.

Separate parades were conducted in Anna Regina, Onverwagt, New Amsterdam, Corriverton, Rose Hall, Bartica and Lethem.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

