Fire victims from Mon Repos receive new home from Men on Mission

After losing their home to a recent fire, the Ramlochan family from Mon Repos along the East Coast of Demerara now has a place to call home thanks to the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

Beneficiary, Sabita Ramlochan, who was overwhelmed by the government’s gesture, said that her family will now be comfortably accommodated in the new two-bedroom house.

Beneficiary, Sabita Ramlochan

She praised the efforts of everyone who was involved in completing their home.

“I want to thank [the government] for the new home which you built for us. I am so happy and grateful for the home for us,” she said.

The new home that was given to the Ramlochan family from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara

During the simple ceremony on Saturday, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony explained that the Men on Mission offered to build a home for the family after learning of the Ramlochan’s tragic circumstances.

Minister Anthony presenting the keys for a new home to the Ramlochan family

The Men on Mission was launched in 2022 by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to give men a platform to create social change in society by helping those less fortunate.

“Of course, none of this would have been possible without His Excellency starting this programme. He started this programme because he realised that there are people across our country who are affected and sometimes, they are overlooked,” Minister Anthony said.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

Over 70 families have benefited from the construction of new homes over the last two and a half years through this impactful and life-changing initiative.

The 2025 budget allocated $700 million to the Men on Mission programme to expand its reach and enhance the lives of many individuals. Some $395 million will be used to build over 50 houses for vulnerable groups countrywide. Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham, MoM’s Committee Member Lt. Colonel Bhageshwar Murli, and other representatives from the ministry and MoM were also present at the ceremony.

Minister Anthony flanked by the Ramlochan family, representatives from the ministry and Men on Mission