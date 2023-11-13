First batch of 32 ICT Hub Managers graduate in Region Nine

The first batch of 32 participants from Region Nine have graduated from a two-week Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Hub Managers’ course.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) interviewed a few participants, who said they have gained new skills and knowledge in ICT and its functions, which they will transfer to their communities.

Project Manager of the ICT Access and E-Services for Hinterland, Poor, and Remote Communities Project, Ronald Harsawack and the graduates

Participant Narata Khemraj of Massara Village shared that, “I will use my skills in the community by teaching others such as the children, councillors, and even teachers about some of the things that I have learned so that they themselves can become ICT hub managers.”

She added that the training is an essential step taken by the government to modernize hinterland areas and make people technologically savvy.

Fred Loseqlr of Quarrie Village considered the training essential for his village’s development, as it will enable residents to take on new challenges outside of the manual labour they are accustomed to.

“The training was a good idea and I was so happy to be a part of it because I know it would truly benefit me and my village, especially the youths. When I go back, I plan to train those persons the same thing that I learned here,” the enthusiastic youth expressed.

Denise Mittelhozer of Fairview Village said that the ICT Hub Managers’ training also helped to foster a strong partnership between the residents of the various villages in Region Nine.

One of the now graduated ICT Hub Manager, Denise Mittelhozer

“This training has helped me to meet and interact with new people from right within Region Nine. It has been really informative. We learned new skills in Excel, Microsoft Word and we even learned to do various types of presentations,” the young lady noted.

The participants from the North and Central Rupununi are the first hinterland graduates of the ICT Hub Managers’ training programme, and they have received certificates of completion.

The government plans to roll out the programme to a wider audience, with the goal of training approximately 8,000 people.

The training was implemented under the ICT Access and E-Services for Hinterland, Poor, and Remote Communities Project, an initiative of the Office of the Prime Minister, and is spearheaded by Project Manager Ronald Harsawack.

