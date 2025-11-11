First consultation opens under Georgetown rescue plan to rebuild city drainage

In keeping with the government’s ambitious plan to rescue the city of Georgetown, the first public consultation under the Georgetown Drainage Improvement Project commenced on Monday.

The plan to rehabilitate the city’s ageing drainage system has adopted a strategic and multi-agency approach, targeting some of the critical areas prone to flooding due to infrastructure deterioration.

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, speaking at the consultation meeting with residents of constituency one

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, outlined the roles of each national stakeholder on the team in advancing this bold plan, an initiative of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

“The formulation of this multi-agency team was intended to conduct a rapid assessment of Georgetown’s drainage systems, and the objective is to review all the existing studies to develop a comprehensive drainage plan,” the Minister explained.

The Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, and the Georgetown Mayor & City Council are working together.

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, along with other members of the multi-agency team, at the consultation

Lionel Wordsworth, Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, presented a comprehensive digital plan that featured a mapped overview of the city’s current drainage systems.

He highlighted key areas identified for rehabilitation and new pumping infrastructure that open avenues for the possible development of elevated parking spaces.

Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, Lionel Wordsworth, is explaining the detailed plan for the Georgetown Drainage Improvement Project.



This interactive session brought together residents and community leaders from Constituency One, which covers Kingston, Eve Leary, Alberttown, Queenstown, North Cummingsburg, and South Cummingsburg.

Participants shared suggestions and concerns aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the ongoing works and ensuring that the initiative aligns with the needs of the residents of Georgetown.

Residents and community leaders of constituency one at the public consultation meeting

The consultations will continue across all constituencies throughout the week as part of the government’s broader commitment to rescuing Georgetown and transforming it into a thriving, vibrant and flood-free city.