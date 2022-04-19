FIRST GUYANESE COMPANY CERTIFIED TO USE THE GNBS MADE IN GUYANA CERTIFICATION MARK

Fibre Tech Industrial Plastics (FTIP) located at Agriculture Road, Triumph Village, East Coast Demerara, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, became the first Guyanese company to achieve certification under the Guyana National Bureau of Standards’ (GNBS) Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme. This company is now authorized by the GNBS to affix the Made in Guyana Certification Mark to several of its fibreglass products including its shower units, kitchen units, bathroom units, outdoor furniture and play equipment.

Hon. Minister Walrond presents Certificate to Mr. Somat Ali, Managing Director FTIP

At the Certification ceremony held at FTIP’s location, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond in her feature address congratulated the management and staff of Fibre Tech Industrial Plastics for achieving certification to the Made in Guyana Mark. She also encouraged private sector companies like FTIP to buy into the Government of Guyana plan and to aspire for standards.

Meanwhile, Executive Director (ag) of the GNBS Ms. Ramrattie Karan in her remarks highlighted that the Bureau has worked with several stakeholders to formalize the mark which will boost Guyana’s local content. Ms. Karan noted that by using the mark, manufacturers will be able to promote brand recognition and increase competitiveness for their products certified under the Programme.

Minister Walrond makes feature Address

Managing Director of FTIP Mr. Somat Ali thanked the GNBS for giving his company the opportunity to demonstrate quality and he encouraged other manufacturers to apply to be a part of the programme. Mr. Ali added that standards is the direction for local companies to go to ensure their competitiveness and to demonstrate that Guyanese can make good quality products.

In addition, First Vice President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Mr. Ramsay Ali in his brief remarks also congratulated FTIP for being the first to be certified under the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme. Mr. Ali stated that “the Mark is a good thing, and it is good to have local products carry the seal ‘Made in Guyana’.” He added that the GMSA will encourage its members to apply for the Mark and have their products certified.

Mr. Somat Ali, Managing Director Signs Terms and Conditions for Made in Guyana Certification

The Made in Guyana Certification Mark is a prestigious Mark, which was unveiled by First Lady H.E. Arya Ali at the GNBS’ National Quality Awards Ceremony in October 2021. It is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on the local and international markets and is a signature of quality for authentic Guyanese Products.

Among the requirements to become certified, manufacturers are required to use at least 60% raw materials from Guyana and to employ 70% Guyanese staff.

Somat Ali, Managing Director FTIP makes remarks

The Made in Guyana Certification is valid for 1 year and will be monitored through surveillance visits by the GNBS to ensure the approved quality is maintained.

Applications are open for local manufacturers interested in getting their products certified. To kickstart the process, persons can contact the Certification Services Department on 219-0064-66 or email certification@gnbsgy.org.