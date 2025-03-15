First Lady commissions Independence Park at Anna Regina

Her Excellency First Lady Arya Ali earlier today commissioned Independence Park at Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast, fulfilling a promise made to residents of Region two last year.

Situated near the State House with access from the Anna Regina Public Road, the newly built park is equipped with gazebos, benches, garbage receptacles, washroom facilities, and play amenities such as swings, slides, and seesaws for children.

The park is one of a number of initiatives executed under the First Lady’s National Beautification Project. It was done through a collaborative effort between the Office of the First Lady, the Ministry of Public Works, and corporate sponsor Sheriff Guyana.

Speaking at the commissioning yesterday, Mrs Ali said that the development of Independence Park is part of a broader vision where our public spaces reflect the beauty, dignity, and pride of our people.

“It is a vision where every town, every village, and every community has access to spaces that improve their quality of life,” she added.

More than 10 parks and public spaces have been developed across Guyana under the National

Beautification Project.

The First Lady also highlighted the multifaceted nature of public parks which she said serves both a social and economic purpose.

“This park is more than just a place of leisure. It is a space where families can gather, where children can play safely, where seniors can relax, where persons can gain employment and where our community can come together. It is an investment in your well-being and in the future of

your children. Because when we invest in our people, we invest in the future of Guyana,” she said.

Mrs Ali noted too that the transformation in Anna Regina and across the Essequibo Coast is just the beginning for the region and Guyana.

“Across the country, your government is working tirelessly to improve roads, expand access to education, and create more opportunities for young people. We believe that progress should not be limited to Georgetown or the coastland. It must reach every region, every town, and every home. And I stand here today to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind,” the First Lady added.

Mayor of Anna Regina, Devin Mohan expressed appreciation for the gesture which he described as “much needed” for the municipality.

“Parks foster a sense of pride for communities and this is what this park does for us. Let us recognize the significance of this moment and may it serve as a reminder of the great work being done in our region,” he said, adding the work of the First Lady continues to uplift communities across Guyana.

Deliver remarks, too, was Regional Chairperson Ms Vilma DaSilva highlighted several interventions which have been made in the region by the First Lady since she assumed office.

DaSilva said that thousands of girls in the region are presently benefitting from the First Lady’s

Menstrual Hygiene Initiative which provides free sanitary pads to school-age girls in all regions.

“Last year, almost 50 of our entrepreneurs benefitted from training through the Office of the First Lady so her work continues to positively impact thousands of people of across all ages,” the Regional Chairperson noted.

The National Beautification Project aims to safeguard the scenic qualities of Guyana’s roadways, urban spaces, and countryside through scenic revitalization; and promote social cohesion through recreational activities and community development. Scenic revitalization can both motivate and accelerate community renewal and reinvestment as part of a larger economic development plan.

