First Lady commissions new community park at Leonora

Her Excellency First Lady Arya Ali and other officials today commissioned Zia’s Play Park, a recreational haven developed under her National Beautification Project.

The project was a collaboration between the Office of the First Lady, the Ministry of Public Works and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Guyana.

The new park, which is located in Leonora, WCD, is outfitted with play amenities for children, a gazebo, washroom facilities, comfortable seating, lighting, and a variety of fruit trees.

Zia’s Play Park will serve as a vital communal hub for several villages across the West Coast, offering families a safe and scenic place to relax, socialize, and exercise.

Speaking at a simple commissioning ceremony, First Lady Arya Ali reminded the gathering that while true development can be measured by new roads and bridges, it also encompasses an improved quality of life for citizens.

“Each time we open a new park or public space, it reminds us that apart from roads, bridges, and big buildings, development is also about creating spaces where our children and people can relax, feel safe, and enjoy a better quality of life,” she said.

The National Beautification Project, led by the Office of the First Lady, has already transformed nine public spaces across the country into thriving parks and recreational areas. With eight more currently under development, the initiative is reshaping the physical and social landscape of communities by promoting environmental sustainability, social cohesion, and healthy lifestyles.

“…as a government we have placed great emphasis on ensuring that our citizens build stronger bonds with each other. That’s the real beauty of public spaces; they bring us closer as families, as neighbours and as a nation,” the First Lady added.

As she closed her remarks, the First Lady issued a plea to the residents of Leonora and neighboring villages to ensure they properly manage the facility and guard against vandalism and destruction which have been observed at other public venues across the country.

“I hope it brings joy to your children, peace to your families, and pride to the community. Please take care of it. Guard against vandalism and destruction which we have seen at so many of our public spaces. We want our children to continue to enjoy these amenities, so you have the duty to ensure this park is taken care of,” Mrs Ali stressed.

She also encouraged residents to “keep working together as we continue to build a Guyana where development feels personal, where beauty is part of everyday life, and where our communities always have a place to grow and thrive.”

Chinese Ambassador H.E. Yang Yang also delivered remarks at the ceremony, emphasizing the warm and friendly relations between Guyana and China. She noted too that China is proud to be supporting Guyana’s development through a number of projects and programmes, including Zia’s Play Park.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Hon. Deodat Indar and Regional Chairman of Region three, Mr Inshan Ayube, also delivered brief remarks, underscoring the rapid expansion and unprecedented development in region three.