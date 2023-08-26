First Magazine Focused on Forestry launched

The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) on August 25 launched Canopy magazine — the first publication focused on the forestry Sector — at the 2023 International Building Expo at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Canopy—produced by Energy Magazine with the support of Sagacity Inc.—showcases the achievements, challenges and opportunities of the forestry sector and the GFC’s promotion of best practices, innovation and sustainability. The magazine features articles on sector-related topics such as forest governance, certification, products, product development, value-added projects, carbon credits, conservation, sustainability and more.

Project Officer of the Forest Products Development and Marketing Council Inc. , Mr. Paul Bassoo with a copy of Canopy magazine at the Guyana Forestry Commission’s booth at the International Building Expo 2023, Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

While commending the launching of the magazine, the Minister of Natural Resources, Honourable Vickram Bharrat said, “The publication of Canopy magazine will help to keep the nation in tune with the rapid gains we are achieving in the forestry sector, which sometimes fly under the media’s radar. I see this magazine will be a valuable asset for sharing vital information about the massive progress of forestry and its value-added and spin-off sectors in Guyana.”

Advertising Coordinator at Energy Magazine Guyana Inc. Ms Siani Archer (left) presents Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd. representative, Ms. Keshanna Sukhnandan with a copy of Canopy magazine at the International Building Expo 2023 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Energy Magazine and the GFC widely distributed the first issue of Canopy magazine at the International Building Expo.

Representatives of Bank of Baroda, Ms. Leah Kumar (left) and Ms. Candace Edghill pose with copies of Canopy magazine at the International Building Expo 2023 at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Canopy magazine is available in print and digital formats. Click on the link to view: Canopy Magazine. The magazine welcomes feedback, suggestions and submissions from its readers and potential contributors.

Gwen Evelyn

Editor

Canopy Magazine

Email: energyguyana@gmail.com

