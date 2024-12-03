First ‘One Guyana Supermarket’ launched at annual Christmas Village

The annual Christmas Village along Main Street, Georgetown, took on new significance this year with the launch of the ‘One Guyana Supermarket,’ a showcase aimed at promoting local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and agricultural produce.

The festive event, which has become a staple of the holiday season, was officially declared opened on Monday by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering remarks at the opening of the Christmas Village, Main Street

In his address, President Ali highlighted the unique vibrancy of Guyanese Christmas celebrations, describing them as more colourful, more cheerful, and distinct from the rest of the world.

He called on the Guyanese to reflect on the hardships faced by children and women worldwide, particularly in conflict zones such as Palestine and Ukraine.

“As a nation, we must continue to do our part to propagate peace wherever it is needed and support every effort that will bring about a peaceful world and society,” he urged.

The ‘One Guyana Supermarket,’ provides a platform for SMEs to showcase and sell their goods. President Ali lauded the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce for introducing the initiative.

“This Christmas, let us celebrate who we are by utilising our local produce, food, culture, and talent. Let us make this season a true celebration of the vibrant Guyanese identity,” he said.

The supermarket is one of several features of the Christmas Village, which has transformed Main Street into a hub of unity, culture, and festivity.

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and family at the opening of the Christmas Village, Main Street

President Ali also took the opportunity to highlight some of the successes of Guyana’s tourism sector, noting the addition of over 200,000 new airline seats to accommodate visitors.

Caribbean Airlines, he revealed, has increased flights to meet the high demand from those eager to experience the Christmas season in Guyana.

Looking ahead, the president announced an ambitious expansion of the tourism calendar in 2025, aiming to attract more visitors and boost local economic activity.

“Next year will be a year of immense energy and transformation, where our tourism jet will truly take off,” President Ali said, emphasising the government’s commitment to ensuring prosperity for all Guyanese.

Annual Christmas Village

Additionally, he announced that the festive season will culminate in a grand Old Year’s Night celebration on Main Street, the largest family party hosted by the military, police, fire service, and prison service.

The get-together underscores the government’s efforts to celebrate its culture and foster unity under ‘One Guyana’

Meanwhile, the Christmas village featured a series of local performances such as songs, poems and dance.

Several members of Cabinet were present at the launch including the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Waldron and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs and Information.

Citizens exploring the ‘One Guyana Supermarket’ at the Christmas Village, Main Street Business showcase at the Christmas Village, Main Street Cricketers present at the opening of the Christmas Village, Main Street Song Performance Dance Performance Products being displayed at the Christmas Village, Main Street

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

