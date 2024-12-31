First phase of e-record system to begin at GPHC early 2025

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, announced that the implementation of phase one of the much-anticipated Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system will begin at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in early 2025.

The EMR system is a key component of the government’s broader digital health agenda designed to replace the paper-based data system with digitised medical records.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony speaks at the press conference on Tuesday

Dr Anthony provided the update on Tuesday during a year-end press conference at his ministry’s Brickdam office in Georgetown.

The project is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) with 16 companies submitting bids to design, supply, and install the electronic system.

Dr Anthony noted that while some progress has been made, “It took us quite a while to get through all the hurdles. That contract is now being awarded; A United Kingdom company won the bid and that bid is for US$3.3 million. We would start with phase one at Georgetown Public Hospital and its satellite clinics. Once that is successfully completed, we would then be able to roll it out to the other hospitals,” the minister said.

The integrated electronic system will have a patient’s medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatments, and test results.

This will enable healthcare professionals to make informed decisions regarding patient care, facilitate better patient referrals or transfers and improve the efficiency and accuracy of documentation.

Additionally, the new e-system will reduce patients’ waiting time while improving the overall experience at health facilities countrywide.

The EMR system is just one of several measures being implemented by the ministry to establish an efficient healthcare system in the country.

