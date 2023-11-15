Five more families realise the dream of homeownership in Region Three

The government’s housing drive continues to positively impact lives, as five more Onderneeming and Lust-en-Rust residents in Region Three received keys to their core homes on Tuesday.

Under the umbrella of the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP), the Core Home initiative is set to elevate the living conditions of vulnerable families.

Tricia DaSilva and Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

The keys to the homes were handed over by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some of the beneficiaries.

For Nicola Thompson, it was a joyous moment to finally turn the keys to her own home.

“I am so overwhelmed and excited all together because I have waited so long, since 2018 for my home. I went hopping from bank to bank to get a loan but I couldn’t because my salary was so small,” the emotional mother expressed.

After receiving loan approval from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), she was delighted to learn the next day that she was also qualified for a core home, thanks to a call from the ministry.

Thompson and her two children will be moving into the house which is located at Lot 2059, Onderneeming, as soon as possible.

Enduko Glenmore and his wife will also be moving into their new home.

“I would like to thank the Government of Guyana, the people from the IDB, and even the contractors for making me a homeowner…Before I was living in this little place here, and even sometimes I would sleep in my workshop,” Glenmore explained.

Enduko Glenmore and his family

Another beneficiary, Desmond Cheong was ecstatic to finally have a place of excellent standard to dwell in.

“Thanks to the government and all the agencies that have helped me to acquire my new home. On two occasions I woke to my first house being flooded because I was living flat in a couple zinc sheets. So now I am really grateful for this house,” Cheong said.

Cheong, whose wife died a few months ago will now be moving into the home with his children.

Tricia DaSilva shared, “I am grateful to God, the government, the IDB and everyone else who made it possible for me to have my own home.”

DaSilva and her three children moved into their new home almost immediately.

Meanwhile, Condica Eastman and her family will soon be moving from her grandparents’ home and starting life in their new home.

“I’m really grateful for this home. When I heard about applying for the core home, I was so happy, I went down to housing with all my paper works and I did everything and I waited and eventually got through. Today I have a brand-new house for myself, kids and my husband,” the woman expressed.

Minister Croal while congratulating the beneficiaries stated, “This is what we [government] do, we bring upliftment to the lives of citizens and their families. We want to provide a better environment so that we can all prosper. The core homes that are being handed over here today is the continuation from the adequate housing and urban accessibility programme.”

In addition to receiving the keys to their new homes, beneficiaries also received their Certificates of Inspection. Each core home features two bedrooms, kitchen, and washroom facilities.

The construction of the homes is supervised by engineers from CH&PA’s Projects Department and staff of the Community Development Department to ensure they meet the specifications outlined by the IDB.

