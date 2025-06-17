Fixed- rate government contracts spark entrepreneurial boom in Linden

A new era of opportunity has begun for small contractors in Linden, Region Ten, who have used government fixed-rate road contracts to launch and expand their businesses.

This has enabled some contractors to support their families, pursue education, and open retail shops and gymnasiums.

Small contractors signing fixed-rate road contracts on Friday

Fixed-rate projects involve an agreed price set before work begins, a model particularly effective when the project scope is clearly defined.

Launched by the government last October, this initiative is already making a tangible difference to people’s lives.

Linden’s Shaquille Alexander used the opportunity to establish a gymnasium, which not only benefits himself and his family, but also the entire community.

Shaquille Alexander, beneficiary of the fixed-rate road contracts initiative

“Coming from an extended family, having been awarded the contract for the first time, it was very good for me, it improved a lot of things in my life,” Alexander told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday.

Alexander, who went from a gym instructor to a gym owner, said he is getting to work with people and take care of his family.

The initiative extends beyond employment, empowering young people, single parents, and struggling families with a genuine opportunity to thrive, succeed, and build something of their own.

Latoya Bonus, beneficiary of the fixed-rate road contracts initiative

Single mother Latoya Bonus also saw her life and that of her children transformed after receiving a government fixed-rate road contract.

“When I got my first contract, I was very happy because at that time I was in it. From my first contract to now, I have evolved a great lot pertaining to my kids, my business, and everything. I have grown,” she said.

Bonus also expressed her appreciation to the government for this project, which she said has a powerful impact on single mothers like herself, who may need a start or a helping hand.

“He [the President] is putting smiles on a lot of women’s faces, feeding a lot of mouths, and likewise making a lot of children happy,” Bonus said.

Samuel Grey, a young resident, was able to see his goals become a reality after obtaining a contract.

Samuel Grey, beneficiary of the fixed-rate road contracts initiative

“Besides learning a lot about doing contractual work, it came in handy financially. A lot of projects that I wanted to do were done through my obtaining one of these contracts,” Grey said.

He expressed hope that the government would continue this initiative, especially since the impact it is having is visible throughout Linden, particularly among the younger generation.

Beyond paving the way for financial freedom, fixed-rate road projects eliminate the need for small contractors to navigate complex tendering processes. This eases the burden on those who often struggle to predict final costs and secure fair opportunities.

Ultimately, this intervention underscores how well-executed government policies can unlock opportunities, lift families out of hardship, and transform lives.