Flags to be flown at half-staff in honour of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister
His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana has declared that all flags are to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, July 9 to honour Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while campaigning for a parliamentary election.
The 67-year-old Former Prime Minister was gunned down on Friday outside a train station while making a speech in the City of Nara.