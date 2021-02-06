Flood affected Pomeroon farmers receive fertilisers, other chemicals from Agri. Ministry

Farmers from the Pomeroon who were adversely affected by prolonged flooding over the past few weeks today received assistance in the form of fertilisers, chemicals and other planting material from the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

This relief came about after Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha met a number of the affected farmers last week. The Minister committed to assisting them after several requests were made for items such as chemicals, fertilisers and planting materials to help restore their farms after the prolonged flooding caused extensive damage to their crops.

CEO of NAREI, Dr. Oudho Homenauth said the agency had expended close to GY $3M to procure the fertilisers, chemicals, seeds and other planting materials.

Minister Mustapha, while offering a comment on the exercise, said the government will continue to support the nation’s farmers.

“When I visited the Pomeroon, those farmers who were affected said that they really needed help with these items since most of their crops were destroyed. I made a commitment to have these items distributed among the farming community and today we were able to fulfill that commitment. As Minister of Agriculture, I will continue to work to address the needs of our farmers. With the renewed interest we have seen in the agriculture sector over the past six months, the Ministry and the entire government will ensure we play that facilitating role to promote agriculture and support our farmers,” Minister Mustapha said.

Extension officers from NAREI had conducted farm visits over the last few days to assess the losses and get a general idea of the needs of each affected farmer. Several farmers also benefited from a quantity of Acoushi ants’ bait.

NAREI officers with some of the items that was distributed to the flood affected farmers in Pomeroon

NAREI officers while taking the details of a farmer who was affected by flooding and will receive assistance

A farmer with a pack of Acoushi ants bait, which she received as part of the assistance offered to the farmers