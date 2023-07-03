Focus placed on youths as health ministry tackles drug abuse

Drug abuse is a major issue in today’s society and the Ministry of Health has adopted several strategies including placing emphasis on youths, to prevent the use of drugs among this group. This is according to Project Lead of the ministry’s Drug Demand and Reduction Unit, Dr Travis Freeman during a recently aired ‘Health Matters’ programme.

He explained that the unit has been working in prevention and treatment and rehabilitation programmes, and this initiative forms part of the prevention aspect.

“We have targeted… in and out of school youths, persons from communities where there is some of marginalisation, institutional use and other target groups,” he highlighted.

Additionally, he urged persons to stop discriminating against persons who are struggling with drug abuse.

“Rather than discriminating, we can get them help. We can get them treatment at one of our drug treatment and care sites,” the project lead pointed out.

There are more than 10 drug treatment and care sites across Guyana, which are intended to enable a person with substance dependence to achieve and maintain abstinence.

To this end, persons who are struggling with a drug problem are being reminded that the health ministry provides help.

“There is help out there. The Ministry of Health is providing and has accessibility and availability of health services to treat substance use. Substance use is a big issue and it doesn’t have to be taken on by you only. We’re here to help you and to work along with you,” Dr. Freeman expressed.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

