Foreign Minister hosts National Advisory Committee on External Negotiations (NACEN)

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in his capacity as Chair of the National Advisory Committee on External Negotiations (NACEN), today, hosted a virtual meeting of the committee to discuss several trade-related matters.

In his remarks to NACEN, the Foreign Minister referred to the efficacy of trade with Guyana’s Caribbean neighbours and recalled Guyana’s role as a founding member of the Caribbean Community. In this regard, Minister Todd further noted the role that Guyana has assumed in leading the agricultural agenda at the level of CARICOM and outlined President Ali’s vision to revitalize agriculture in the Caribbean.

The Honourable Minister also underscored the Ministry’s readiness to support the private sector in becoming familiar with trade agreements that Guyana has signed on to and urged members to continue to engage the Ministry for clarity and assistance, as necessary.

Ambassador George Talbot, Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM and Ms. Bevon McDonald, Director (ag) of the Department of Trade, provided updates on trade-related issues such as the CARICOM Common External Tariff (CET), CARIFORUM-EU EPA, ongoing preparations for the 12 Session of the WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) and preparations for the 9th Summit of the Americas.

The NACEN is a platform for engagement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and representatives of the private sector, civil society, and academia on matters relating to the crafting, development, and execution of the country’s national trade policies.