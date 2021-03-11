Foreign Minister, Japanese Ambassador discuss strengthening Relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, today met virtually with Non-Resident Ambassador of Japan to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Tatsuo Hirayama, during which they expressed a common interest in further strengthening relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Honourable Minister briefed the Ambassador on the Guyana – Venezuela border controversy and reiterated Guyana’s commitment to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) process.

For his part, Ambassador Hirayama expressed his support for a peaceful resolution of the border controversy through the ICJ process. Furthermore, he reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to the enhancement of cooperation with Guyana at both the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Among mutual areas of interest, they discussed economic and social development for the mutual benefit of the people of Guyana and Japan. They also discussed climate change and the need for disaster risk management. Diplomatic relations between Guyana and Japan were formally established on June 11, 1969.