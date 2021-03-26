Search

Foreign Minister Participates in the Inter-Sessional Meeting of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly

Staff Writer Staff WriterMarch 25, 2021

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, earlier today participated in the virtual Inter-Sessional Meeting of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States and the European Union (EU) Joint Parliamentary Assembly (JPA).

Among the issues discussed were the ACP-EU Cooperation under the Post-Cotonou Agreement and global collaboration and challenges for accessing COVID-19 vaccines.

The ACP-EU JPA will meet in its next session in June 2021.

