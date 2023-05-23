Foreign Secretary meets with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Robert Montgomery Persaud met with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 on the sidelines of the third edition of Qatar Economic Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and followed up on the results from President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s recent state visit to Qatar.

The government and people of Qatar also expressed condolences following the Madhia dorm tragedy which claimed the lives of 19 children.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

