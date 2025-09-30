Foulis community thrives under bold government invesments

Foulis, East Coast Demerara, stands as a vivid example of Guyana’s ongoing commitment to people-centred progress, with a wave of development initiatives transforming local life in recent years.

On Monday, the village celebrated the official opening of the Foulis Learning Centre, a modern hub for learning and opportunity.

At the event, community leader Vinetta Singh thanked the government for its hands-on approach to uplifting Foulis, pointing to a series of tangible improvements in roads, public safety, and essential services.

In just the past few months, Foulis has grown remarkably.

Newly commissioned roads and the installation of security cameras have made neighbourhoods safer and more connected.

Water quality has significantly improved, ensuring healthier homes for residents.

The commissioning of the community’s very first public building, the Foulis Nursery school, by former Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, ushered in a new era for early childhood education.

The just-opened Learning Centre, the second new public facility in under a year, will offer essential programs and digital resources, accessible to all residents.

The recently completed Foulis Nursery School

Vinetta Singh noted that although the Foulis housing scheme was established just over three decades ago, it has seen tremendous development at the grassroots level.

“In the 2024 budget, Foulis was fortunate to have two public buildings approved, and after today, both of these buildings will be commissioned,” she said.

The Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, handed over electronic tablets to the Community leader, Vinetta Singh

Outside of the new centre, a developing sports ground, now fully fenced and equipped with lighting, promises a vibrant future for youth sports and community life.

The Foulis Learning Centre is set to become a cornerstone for growth and collective achievement, reflecting the government’s ongoing partnership with communities across Guyana.