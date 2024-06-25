Four mammogram machines to arrive next month

Females will soon have better access to breast cancer screening, as four additional mammogram machines are expected to be procured by next month.

One of the key challenges in the early detection of breast cancer has been the limited availability of these machines within the health system.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony speaking at the event on Sunday

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony noted that only one mammogram machine is currently available at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He underscored that the addition of the new machines will significantly enhance the screening process for women.

“By July we are getting four more mammogram machines. We have a partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and they have agreed to donate these four machines to us,” Dr Anthony stated.

The Minister was speaking at an event held recently on Sunday at the Pegasus Hotel and Corporate Suite in Kingston, Georgetown.

Upon arrival, the new machines will be assigned to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Region Three, the New Amsterdam Hospital in Region Six, the Lethem Regional Hospital in Region Nine, and the Linden Hospital Complex in Region Ten.

Turning his attention to men, Minister Anthony announced that within the next two months, Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) testing for prostate cancer will be launched.

“So, in another month or two we will be introducing PSAs. And so, people would be able to access them, go to the labs and get the test done. Once we start screening early, we can prevent these cancers or minimise their complications,” the health minister revealed.

The PSA test is similar to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) test which helps reduce a woman’s risk of developing cervical cancer.

Consequently, the Minister encouraged men to take advantage of the initiative once it is launched, to help the ministry reduce the incidence of prostate cancer among the male population.

