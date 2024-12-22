Four Region One villages receive boats to improve healthcare access

Residents from several remote villages in Mabaruma, Region One, now have easy access to healthcare, thanks to the distribution of four boats valued at $1.4 million each.

Morrowhanna/Smith Creek, Barima Koriabo, Hobodiah, and Katchicamo are the villages that benefitted from the boats.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal hands over the boats

During the simple handing-over ceremony on Thursday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, urged the village leaders to ensure the boats are maintained properly and used only for their intended purposes.

As a result of the government’s deliberate initiatives and investments, access to river transportation has improved greatly in recent years for residents in the hinterland and riverine communities, enhancing access to healthcare and other essentialservices.

This undertaking is part of the government’s efforts to provide equal access to the country’s resources aimed at improving the livelihood of every Guyanese citizen.

Minister Croal distributing Christmas toys in Region One

Meanwhile, Minister Croal distributed Christmas treats and toys to children from the villages of Silver Hill and Barimanobo, bringing smiles to their faces during the festive season.

The minister was joined by Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley; Regional Executive Officer, Mr Sewchand; Regional Health Officer, Dr Steven Cheefoon, and Prime Minister’s Representative for Region One, Margaret Lambert.

Minister Croal interacts with children at a toy drive in Region One A boat that was handed over in Region One Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal hands over the boats

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

