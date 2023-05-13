Framework Agreement for reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway signed by government and IsDB

Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh, on behalf of the Government of Guyana and President of the Islamic Development Bank Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser today signed a US$200 Million Framework Agreement for the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, a project that will see the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 73 kilometres of the Highway with two lanes undivided, 9 bridges, 6 culverts with improved design, quality and standards.

The project also includes ancillary works and road corridor improvements providing essential public administration support, improved connectivity with communities, roadside, and other facilities.

Last September, Dr. Singh had indicated that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Administration was securing approval of financing to upgrade and repair the Soesdyke-Linden highway. He had emphasised the importance of this highway and its dire need for an upgrade.

The finance minister reiterated the PPP/C Administration’s policy to improve and maintain the quality of life across the country. He also touched on the various projects that indicate this, such as the Mandela to Eccles four-lane highway, and the Linden to Mabura project.

“My assurance to you is that you have in President Ali, a central government that is firmly and unwaveringly committed to doing all that we possibly can to continue to improve the lives of the people of Region 10,” he had affirmed.

The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is a 73 kilometres-long two-lane highway that runs between Soesdyke and Linden in Guyana. The East Bank Public Road connects Soesdyke with Georgetown.

The US$200 Million Framework Agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 2023 Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings currently underway in Saudi Arabia. Dr. Singh is leading Guyana’s delegation attending those meetings.

Yesterday, Minister Singh and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saudi Fund for Development Mr. Sultan A. AlMarshad signed a US$ 150 Million Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the Saudi Fund’s Participation in the Financing of infrastructural development works for the Housing Sector and Construction of the Wismar Bridge.

Earlier yesterday as well Dr. Singh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) concerning the Country Engagement Framework for Guyana for Green, resilient and sustainable infrastructure as well as for supporting economic diversification and doing business.

