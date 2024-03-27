France to open embassy here

The Governments of Guyana and France have announced their decision to establish a French Embassy in Georgetown in 2025, highlighting their strong desire to strengthen the bilateral relationship and cooperation between the two nations.

This decision follows discussions between President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and France’s Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Stéphane Séjourné on Tuesday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and France’s Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Stéphane Séjourné

President Ali expressed delight in the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries, positioning France as a significant friend and partner.

“We see France as an important partner in tackling many of the global challenges, including the plight of the people in Palestine, the situation in Haiti, and the war in Ukraine. France has a consistent and principal position on all these issues,” the head of state underscored.

This move is expected to foster further development of cooperation across various sectors.

The embassy’s opening will play a significant role in strengthening ties between Guyana and French Guiana, as well as French relations with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

France is the first European Union (EU) country with this level of diplomatic representation in Guyana.

Meanwhile, a Joint Working Group will soon be established to identify priorities to deepen cooperation in defence, climate change, food security, infrastructure, technology, and tourism.

Guyana will also be acquiring maritime patrol assets from France.

The two countries will also work to strengthen cooperation to ensure the security and stability of the Guiana Shield and combat organised crime in the region.

They are engaged in efforts to tackle climate-related issues and protect Amazonia – a priority for both countries, given their connection to the Amazon region.

Since 2020, Guyana with the stern leadership of President Ali has been working aggressively to expand and improve its diplomatic relationships.

