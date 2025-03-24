From root to table – How Guyana’s forests nourish the nation and world

Guyana joined the globe in celebrating International Day of Forests on March 21, under the theme of “Forests and food.” The occasion spotlighted Guyana’s leadership in forest conservation and its commitment to protecting its critical asset – not just for national benefit, but for the globe. Covering more than 85% of the country’s landmass and storing some 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon, Guyana’s forests are much much more than a massive carbon sink; they serve as a pristine source of healing cabinets, sustaining local diets, traditional medicine, economic livelihoods and food security.

Our forests are vital as a source of nourishment, providing wild fruits, nuts, honey, bush meat, clean water, and support for fisheries. This is especially so for the nine indigenous tribes which live synergistically within the forest, namely the Akawaio, Arecunas, Arawaks, Caribs, Macushi, Patamonas, Warraus, Wai-Wais, and Wapishiana, who currently own approximately 12.8% of forests in Guyana. For these forest-dwellers, forests represent a source of fuel wood for cooking and other essential household needs, particularly in regions where access to alternative fuels is limited. Through Guyana’s landmark carbon credit programme, Indigenous and hinterland communities are advancing Village Sustainability Plans that reinvest climate revenues into local priorities — chief among them, food security.

Guyana’s forests are also home to a vast array of plants with medicinal properties, some of which are used in traditional medicine. Further, estimates show that the active ingredients found in 25% of prescription drugs are derived from medicinal plants. Additionally, forests provide essential health products, such as hygiene and sanitary items like toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, and ethanol for sanitisers.

As the fruit of Guyana’s efforts in sustaining a very low rate of deforestation and enhanced forest protection, Guyana’s ecosystems are largely intact and functional – and as a result, the country has been recognised as having extraordinary levels of biodiversity, which is of regional and global significance. Guyana is known to have more than 100,000 invertebrate species, more than 7,000 vascular plant species most of which are native, more than 900 species of birds, 625 freshwater fish species, 250 mammal species, 250 amphibians, and 210 reptiles. Nearly 100 of the vertebrate species occur nowhere else on Earth.

Along the coast, mangrove forests play a crucial role in food security. These ecosystems serve as nurseries for fish, prawns, and crabs—supporting fisheries that are vital to local diets and incomes. Mangroves also offer fruits, honey, and medicinal leaves, and they help shield coastal communities from erosion and climate impacts.

Beyond biodiversity, Guyana’s forests play a vital role in water regulation. Acting as natural filters, they protect watersheds and ensure the steady flow of clean water to communities across the country. The forest sector also underpins the economy, employing over 25,000 Guyanese and providing sustainable livelihoods in both interior and coastal regions.

As the world seeks resilient and sustainable food systems, Guyana offers a powerful example: forests that feed, heal, protect, and empower. From root to table, Guyana’s forests are not only nourishing the nation — they are feeding hope for a greener, healthier planet.

