From streetlights to drainage, PPP/C’s manifesto aims to strengthen local government

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday launched his party’s 2025-2030 manifesto, which sets out a bold vision for the next five years, with a series of plans to strengthen local government countrywide.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the launch of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) manifesto on Monday

This will include more resources for Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) and municipalities to deliver better services such as drainage, roads and waste management.

The PPP/C pledges that Guyanese will see more Local Government Elections (LGE) and an increase in subventions to the NDCs.

There are also plans to expand training and support for local government officials so that communities can benefit from stronger leadership.

The party is also pledging more consultations with residents to ensure their voices guide development in their towns and villages.

According to the manifesto, the aim is to make life easier for ordinary citizens by fixing everyday issues such as garbage collection and streetlights while ensuring councils have the tools to serve communities effectively.

Representatives of the Region Three Neighbourhood Democratic Councils participating in a training session