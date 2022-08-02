Funds will be made available to complete Berbice, Linden synthetic track

-President Ali

His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali has announced that additional funds will be made available to complete the construction of the synthetic track and field facilities at Burnham Park, New Amsterdam, Region Six and Bayroc Community Centre Ground, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten.

The Head of State was speaking at an Emancipation Day activity in New Amsterdam, Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne), on Monday.

He said the government intends to complete the long-awaited facilities in a timely manner to benefit athletes within the East Berbice Corentyne and the Upper Demerara-Berbice.

Responding to a query by New Amsterdam youths as to the completion of the facility in that area, President Ali has committed that, “… before the end of this year, we already went for supplementary, you will see in both tracks, work commencing to give you a final product that you deserve.”

Further to this, the President reminded that the government is working to give Berbice its first international stadium at the Palmyra, Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The President went on to explain that when the government got into office in August 2020, it met two incomplete synthetic track facilities with no funds released to complete them. Inspections were done by the Youth, Sport and Culture Ministry and the contractors were engaged to have both facilities completed.

Subsequently, the ministry procured synthetic materials for the facilities from a German company.

Once completed, the facilities will boast an eight-lane synthetic track, a football pitch, security fencing, drainage, and a restroom among other features.

Guyana’s first synthetic track and field facility was constricted by the PPP/C Government in 2014.

