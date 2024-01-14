GAICO marine facility to create over 200 jobs in Region Three

Over 200 jobs will be added to the burgeoning economy in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) through the operations of a $30 million marine facility at Nismes, West Bank Demerara, which was commissioned on Saturday.

The facility was built by GAICO Construction Inc., and comprises a wharf, dry dock and laydown and storage yard.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

It is expected to open doors for continued economic empowerment in the region, and will also supplement the upcoming gas to shore project.

In his remarks, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali pledged that the region will see further transformational plans unveiled in every sector.

According to the head of state, region three is poised to undergo massive growth, and he pointed to the New Demerara River Crossing as just one example of this tremendous development that is unfolding.

GAICO’s marine facility

“In this region and along the Demerara River, what you are seeing is the creation of value. This accelerated value did not come by accident. This accelerated value was supported by the investment that the government is making, the investment by the private sector, and the policy-making matrix that exists,” he said.

He reminded that four years ago, the Wales community was devoid of the wide range of robust activity that exists today, as its main economic asset was shut down.

“The name Wales was associated with destruction, disaster and failure. Today, every single person wants to acquire a piece of land in Wales. We have moved from rubble and ruins to prosperity and pride,” President Ali said.

GAICO’s marine facility

The president commended GAICO and by extension the private sector for answering the call to invest in building local capacity, and expanding Guyana’s economic base.

“The government’s job is to create opportunities, and that enabling environment. It is the job of the private sector to use those opportunities to build prosperity in the society,”

The head of state was accompanied by First Lady, Arya Ali, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and his wife Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and other cabinet ministers, officials, members of the diplomatic corps and the private sector commission.

