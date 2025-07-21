In a few weeks, the new Demerara River Crossing, the crown jewel of the PPP/C government led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be opened to the public.

This landmark project is yet another infrastructural feat by the administration, which stands to benefit thousands of Guyanese.

In a most recent progress update presented by the Ministry of Public Works, the overall development of the bridge structure currently stands at 94.51 per cent.

New Demerara River Bridge

With this milestone, the remarkable engineering feat undertaken by China Railway Construction (International) Limited (CRCCL) is well on its way to being completed by its August 31 deadline.

The remaining work on the bridge includes the completion of the main cable-stay structure, paving the bridge deck, installation of barriers, rails, and ancillary systems, followed by load testing.

As it stands, 14 of the 17 cables have been installed, with the final cable installation still to be completed.

Safety barriers and railings are to be fully installed along the bridge while the final paving works on the deck surface are now being carried out.

After the final fittings and necessary mechanical and electrical components are completed, a comprehensive load testing exercise will be executed to ensure structural integrity and performance verification before the bridge is commissioned.

When completed, the crossing will consist of four lanes and will span 2.6 kilometres, connecting Nandy Park on the East Bank of Demerara to La Grange on the West Bank.

Its total width, including the four lanes, shoulders, and median, will be 23.6 metres, providing ample space for the safe and efficient flow of traffic.

Cable-stayed bridge main tower visual progress

At its highest point, the bridge is 50 metres, which means Handymax vessels can pass comfortably underneath.

The minimum horizontal width of the navigation span is 210 metres, but the final design is anticipated to have a more extensive horizontal span.

With a lifespan of 100 years, the bridge will mitigate current traffic woes and congestion. As well, from August 1, commuters will benefit from toll-free travel.

The removal of the tolls was intended to coincide with the commissioning of the new bridge and is expected to bring financial relief to over 50,000 daily commuters, translating to an estimated $3.5 billion in annual savings for citizens, as highlighted in Budget 2025.

Currently, bridge tolls for the Demerara Harbour Bridge range from $40 for motorcycles to $700 for motor lorries, with cars and minibuses paying $200.

The Berbice River Bridge and the Wismar Bridge will also become toll-free on the same date.

The abolition of tolls will be an important step in modernising Guyana’s transportation systems, as this change will quickly and significantly benefit households in Guyana, putting more disposable income in the pockets of thousands of citizens.

The new bridge will be open to traffic 24/7, which means full accessibility at all times.