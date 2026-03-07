Gas-to-energy project advances as first pipe rack arrives

Construction of the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project has reached another milestone with the arrival of the first pipe rack for Guyana’s transformative energy facility at Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the structure has arrived in the country in an update posted on his official social media page on Friday evening.

This achievement, he said, “marks another significant step in the development of the facility” at Wales.

The first pipe rack for the massive Gas-to-energy (GTE) project has arrived in Wales

The pipe rack will support pipelines transporting natural gas from the offshore pipeline system to the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and the power generation facility currently under construction.

The GTE project remains on track for completion by the end of the year, with more than $10 billion allocated in the 2026 National Budget.

Once operational, the multibillion-dollar project will deliver up to 300 megawatts of power to thousands of homes and businesses, providing a sustainable energy base for Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy.

It is expected to reduce electricity costs by 50 per cent, saving at least US$100 million annually. Electricity prices will drop from $0.22 to $0.11 per kilowatt-hour, halving the cost. This aligns with the government’s commitment to tackling high living expenses.

The area is part of the larger Wales Development Zone, which spans approximately 1,400 acres on the West Bank of Demerara. This zone is envisioned to transform into a major industrial and manufacturing hub. Future facilities planned for the area include a fertiliser plant, data centres, agro-processing facilities, and light manufacturing zones.

The project is being executed by CH4/Lindsayca and Engineers India Limited (EIL) is the engineering consultant.