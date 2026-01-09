Gas-to-Energy project on track for year-end completion

-Prime Minister Phillips receives updates during site visit to Wales

Work on Guyana’s landmark Gas-to-Energy (GTE) Project in Wales is steadily progressing, and it remains firmly on track for completion by the end of 2026.

During a site visit today, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips received a detailed briefing on the project’s progress.

The Gas-to-Energy Project falls under the purview of the Office of the Prime Minister and continues to benefit from sustained Government oversight as it advances through critical implementation phases.

During his visit, the Prime Minister underscored the Government’s commitment to successfully complete the project. He noted that the initiative is a cornerstone of Guyana’s energy transformation agenda and a critical investment in reliable, affordable, and sustainable power generation.

The Gas-to-Energy facility comprises two integrated components working in tandem: a combined gas processing and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant, and a power generation plant.

The facility is designed to receive approximately 50 million cubic feet of gas per day from offshore production, which will be converted into electricity and marketable gas products, aimed at maximising the value of Guyana’s natural resources.

The power generation component will utilise four SGT-800 gas turbines operating in a combined-cycle configuration, which will deliver a total generation capacity of approximately 300 megawatts.

The system has been engineered with built-in redundancy, allowing individual turbines to operate independently and be phased onto the national grid, which will ensure continuous and reliable power supply.

Project officials reported that all four gas turbines have been installed on their respective foundations, which represents a significant step forward in the power generation component. Additionally, six main transformers are fully installed on foundations, which will further strengthen the project’s infrastructure readiness.

Meanwhile, substantial progress has also been recorded in steam generation works. Foundations for all four Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs) have been completed, with HRSG modules scheduled to be in place by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The project has successfully completed extensive preliminary groundwork, including comprehensive soil remediation to ensure long-term structural integrity.

To date, approximately 6,400 of the total planned 9,300 foundation piles have been installed, with foundation works continuing systematically across the site. Major foundations for turbines, steam generators, substations, storage tanks, and fire-water systems have been completed, establishing the critical infrastructure base for equipment installation.

Site preparation and earthworks are also nearing completion, with additional drainage improvements and final grading works in their last stages. This is necessary to ensure optimal site conditions for the intensified construction phase ahead.

The Prime Minister was informed that approximately 90 percent of the project’s equipment has already been manufactured and is currently in storage. Most are in Georgetown, with several components onsite at Wales, awaiting installation following the completion of key substation civil works.

Overall, the project continues to generate significant employment opportunities for Guyanese workers. The current workforce stands at approximately 600 workers engaged across various construction and installation activities. Employment levels are projected to peak at approximately 1,600 workers by mid-2026 as the project enters its most intensive construction phase.

In line with the Government’s commitment to maximising local participation, a recent job fair held in Leonora registered approximately 400 applicants with 10 Guyanese hired immediately and a number of applications going through the selection process. The Government’s drive is to ensure that Guyanese citizens benefit directly from this transformative national project.

Prime Minister Phillips was also updated on ongoing civil, underground, and electrical works, as well as the phased installation of major equipment, all of which remain aligned with the project’s delivery schedule. Completion of the foundation, equipment installation, and strategic workforce expansion remain the immediate priorities as the project transitions into its most critical execution phase.

The Prime Minister was informed that with steady progress across construction and logistics, the Gas-to-Energy Project remains firmly on track.

Head of the Gas-to-Energy Task Force and Project Lead, Mr Winston Brassington, and Senior Petroleum Coordinator with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr Bobby Gossai Jr, accompanied the Prime Minister to Wales.