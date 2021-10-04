Search

GBTI hands over cheque valued at G$1.5M for Haiti’s relief efforts

Staff Writer Staff WriterOctober 4, 2021

Acting President, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips this afternoon collected a cheque from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) to support Guyana’s relief efforts in Haiti.

The cheque valued at G$1,538,000 was addressed to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), which falls under the purview of the Prime Minister.

GBTI’s Chief Executive Officer (ag) James Foster told the elected Prime Minister, who is serving as acting Head of State, that supporting the relief efforts is important for GBTI, due to its corporate social responsibility.

“We have an important role to play in giving back.”

The Acting President said that on behalf of the Government, he was grateful for the support. 

He also lauded the effort of the bank and persons who contributed to the fund.

GBTI’s Haiti Disaster Relief Fund is a collective effort between the bank, its employees and members of the public.

Early last month, the Government of Guyana donated US$50,000 (over G$10M) to Haiti with a promise of further support.

The funds are expected to help persons recover from the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which rocked Haiti on August 14.

