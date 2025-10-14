GCAA launches e-services landing permits

Aircraft requesting permission to land in Guyana can now do so digitally. The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) unveiled its e-services landing permits on Monday at its headquarters in Kingston, Georgetown.

The initiative affirms President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s broader effort to move Guyana into a digital era. Guyana is the only CARICOM member state with this service.

From its establishment in 2003, aircraft operators were required to make requests on paper. They transitioned to email in 2007, but all of that is now a thing of the past.

Minister of Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar

During the launching ceremony, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar commended the aviation body for its forward-thinking approach, noting that Guyana is now on par with standard international operating procedures.

Minister Indar said drone operators will be afforded the opportunity to file their requests online soon.

Although there were some challenges in launching the new feature, the aviation minister underscored that it is a step in the right direction, emphasising that the permit is also critical to medical evacuation.

GCAA’s Director General, Lt Col (ret’d) Egbert Field

GCAA’s Director General, Lt Col (ret’d) Egbert Field, said this achievement is an indication of the institution’s commitment to enhancing aviation safety, efficiency and accessibility of Guyana’s airspace.

He said the initiative embodies the government’s plans to ensure the public service is both accessible and efficient for all stakeholders.

Operators seeking permission to land in Guyana can visit https://permits.civilaviation.gy, after which they will be directed to log in. Those without an account are required to sign up for one.

The following five documents are required for approval: a valid medical for flight crew, a valid license for flight crew, a valid certificate of registration, a valid certificate of airworthiness and a valid aircraft insurance.

With the implementation of this new operating procedure, over 1600 files will be digitised.