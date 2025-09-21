GCCI backs President Ali’s digitisation efforts

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s bold announcement to modernise Guyana through the digitisation of identification cards, online services, and city enhancement has been receiving high commendations and support from citizens and local stakeholders.

During a press conference last Tuesday at his office, the president spoke of an ambitious national digitisation programme focusing on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), cross-agency collaboration, and the integration of ICT systems.

This undertaking could see most government services fully digitised before the end of the second quarter of 2026.

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has since thrown its full support behind the bold announcement.

The chambers of commerce described the move as a “game-changer” that will boost efficiency, transparency, and convenience for citizens.

Guyana is moving towards digital advancement

The GCCI, which has long championed digital advancement, said the introduction of electronic ID cards by the end of this month will simplify everyday transactions as well as strengthen voter verification during elections.

According to the chamber, the shift to online passport applications and decentralised services will save time, cut red tape and give citizens easier access to essential services.

Meanwhile, President Ali announced plans to make significant investments to bring a new look to the country’s capital city – Georgetown.

Among his plans, the head of state wants to modernise the Stabroek Market with a waterfront feature, rehabilitate historic landmarks, establish a new museum and a training hub and upgrade drainage systems.

The GCCI believes that the government’s renewed drive to enhance the city will also polish Guyana’s image as a welcoming, investor-friendly destination.

From cleaner streets and better drainage to heritage preservation and upgraded infrastructure, the institution believes these improvements will uplift lives while opening new doors for tourism and investment.

GCCI commended the government for its efforts, noting that digitalisation and city enhancement are not just about modern systems; they are about building a Guyana where services are faster, opportunities are wider, and life is better for all.