GEA installs Solar PV System at Siriki Primary School, Region Two

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), in February 2023, installed a 6kWp Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system along with a 28.8kWh Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Siriki Primary School in Region Two. The Siriki Nursery School was also connected to the electricity supply from the solar system.

The items installed at the Siriki Primary School were provided by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in keeping with the Government’s sustainable energy interventions for communities and public buildings in the Hinterland.

Solar PV array (6kWp) installed on the roof of the Siriki Primary School; Nursery School nearby

Siriki Primary School is located along the Pomeroon River approximately 10 km from Charity, Essequibo in Region Two. In exercising its mandate, the Guyana Energy Agency, provided support for the transportation and installation of the solar PV and battery energy storage systems.

This initiative will provide a renewable, stable, and reliable electricity supply to the schools and the school’s kitchen for its daily activities, benefiting approximately forty-four (44) students nine (9) teachers and eleven (11) ancillary staff.

Students and Teachers benefiting from the electricity provided by the solar PV system

The teachers present at the time of the solar PV system’s installation expressed their gratitude for the initiative, stating that it will allow them to better utilise the school’s services and provide better learning opportunities for the students. GEA’s Engineer provided training to six female personnel at the facility on the operation and maintenance of the system.

