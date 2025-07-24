GECOM allows for public scrutiny of the list to identify inadvertence for corrective action

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) welcomes the identification of a discrepancy in the Revised List of Electors (RLE) that is currently on display across the country to provide all stakeholders with the opportunity to check it for accuracy.

With specific reference to the concern that has been raised in the public domain in relation to the regrettable existence of an irregular registration transaction, GECOM is thankful to have the opportunity to take the remedial action which is statutorily permissible during the prescribed 21 days period for the display of the RLE.

Immediately upon being notified of the incorrectness, the GECOM Secretariat launched an internal investigation which revealed that the occurrence was due to non-compliance with established procedures at the level of the concerned registration offices, which involved accepting applications for a replacement ID Card and change of address, by a random person, using the registration particulars of a genuine registrant/elector. Having recognized by way of internal queries, that the registration records of a legitimate registrant/elector was altered without his involvement, the chief Election Officer instructed that the unlawful transactions be reversed. This was done. The replacement ID card that was prepared is still in the Commission’s possession. The Card will be destroyed.

An in-person discussion was held with the concerned registration officials as a result of which it was determined that (i) there was a breach of the standard operating procedures by registration staff throughout the system, and (ii) the staff who interacted with the person who visited the office to make the applications could not provide logical explanations for his actions in the matter. Consequently, the Police was invited to carry out investigations to determine whether actions of the concerned registration officials amount to a criminal offence.

GECOM takes this opportunity to publicly acknowledge that two erroneous transactions were conducted at one of its registration offices and in the same breath wish to assure all stakeholders, especially the bona fide registrant who was affected, that had the established registration procedures been followed the incorrectness would not have occurred. Insofar as the breach of procedures is concerned, the Commission is currently conducting an internal investigation to ensure that there is no recurrence.

Meanwhile, GECOM takes this opportunity to remind all concerned that the RLE is still on public display for scrutiny and urges all concerned to check it to ensure that their particulars are accurate. The RLE is currently being displayed at two (2) prominent locations in every registration division and sub-divisions as well as on GECOM’s website for public scrutiny until the 29th July, 2025. Should there be the discovery of any concern a report must be made forthwith to the respective registration office.

GECOM is committed to a transparent registration process that adheres strictly to the legal provisions and one in which all registration transactions conducted are scrutinized by representatives of the parliamentary political parties.

Against this backdrop, the Commission reassures all stakeholders that there are robust mechanisms in place to guard against errors and remains committed to ensuring that its operations are transparent, credible, free and fair and upholds the tenets of integrity and democracy.