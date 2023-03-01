Georgetown kicks off Regional Science Fair

Like several other activities which were put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education’s Regional Science Fair is back.

On Monday, the Department of Education Georgetown’s Regional Science Fair 2023 was declared open by the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand. It is being hosted over the next three days in the Queen’s College compound. It is being held under the theme “Transforming Education Through Innovation and STEAM.”

Delivering remarks, Minister Manickchand highlighted that Guyana is on the cusp of development. As such, ensuring that the country’s population grows with it remains a priority. She explained that the STEAM fair provides students with a platform to not only be creative but mould their minds to become critical thinkers to make meaningful contributions in the future.

“These practical exercises are not gimmicks for us. For us in Education, we are asking and challenging our children to identify problems and innovate solutions for those problems. These activities are meant to pursue, augment, and complement the work in our curriculum.”

She further noted that every region across Guyana will host a STEAM fair leading up to the National Science, Technology Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Fair which is scheduled to be hosted later this year.

Principal Chief Education Officer, Mr Immanuel Bridgewater stated there are five categories of participants. These are from the Nursery Schools, Primary Schools, Secondary Schools, Practical Instruction Centres and Observer Groups. There are a total of 85 projects being displayed as part of the exhibition.

“From the projects that are here, we have seen evidence of our children using their imagination, creativity and knowledge of science, and what is happening in the environment to bring to life those experiences that can make the lives of all those individuals living in those communities better.”

Science in the broadest sense refers to any system of knowledge which attempts to model reality. As such, this year, the National Science, Technology Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Fair will not be limited to traditional sciences such as Chemistry and Physics but will also accommodate areas such as Social and Behavioural Sciences and Home Economics.

