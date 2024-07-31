Georgetown Public Hospital Hosts Intensive Cleft Palate Speech Therapy Training in Collaboration with Smile Train Guyana

Last week, from July 21st to 26th, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in collaboration with Smile Train Guyana successfully hosted an intensive Cleft Palate Speech Therapy Training for local speech therapists and Rehabilitation Assistants. This initiative aimed to enhance the skills of professionals in diagnosing and treating cleft palate speech disorders across Guyana.

The training saw participation from representatives of the David Rose School for the Handicapped, Palm’s Rehabilitation Clinic, Diamond Special Need Speech Therapy and Audiology Centre, Ministry of Education Diagnostic Centre, Ptolemy Reid Center, Fort Wellington Hospital, and Lethem Regional Hospital. A total of 9 therapists and 4 Rehabilitation Assistants was trained, including 1 Rehabilitation Assistant and 2 Speech Language Therapists based at the Speech Therapy Department, GPHC.

In March 2024, four representatives from Guyana attended a similar training in Barbados. Inspired by this experience, the idea was conceived to invite Dr. Catherine Crowley, Speech Language Pathologist and Professor of Practice at Teachers College, Columbia University, New York City, to Guyana. Dr. Crowley, who is also a member of Smile Train’s Global Medical Advisory Board, led the training sessions, providing invaluable expertise and guidance.

The training not only focused on building the capacity of local professionals to diagnose and treat cleft palate speech disorders but also aimed to empower these newly trained therapists to further train others in regions that could not attend the session. Rehabilitation Assistants, strategically placed at various health facilities across all ten regions of Guyana, perform essential physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. Currently, regions 4, 5, and 10 have dedicated speech language therapists.

During the training, ten patients who had previously undergone cleft palate surgeries, along with their parents, participated and received two daily therapy sessions, each lasting 45 minutes. Remarkably, two patients were discharged after demonstrating significant competency in their therapy sessions. The impact of this training extends beyond children who have benefitted from cleft palate surgeries. Adults who have lost speech capacity due to

conditions such as tracheostomy or swallowing disorders will also benefit from the expertise of the newly trained therapists and assistants. Speech therapy is crucial for patients with cleft palate repairs to help them utilize their new palate to produce correct sounds and overcome habitual errors caused by the previous condition.

Dr. Crowley emphasized the importance of speech therapy following surgical interventions, stating, “While the surgical repairs are life-changing, patients need support to use their new palate effectively, which is where speech therapy plays a vital role.” During the training, Dr. Crowley was supported by ten graduate students from Columbia University, who volunteered to assist with the sessions.

Ideally, patients who have undergone cleft repairs should receive quality speech therapy for 12 weeks to a year to achieve optimal speech improvement.

This collaborative effort between Smile Train Guyana and Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation underscores a shared commitment to improving the lives of individuals with cleft palate conditions and ensuring that both children and adults in Guyana receive the necessary support to enhance their speech and overall quality of life.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

