GGDMA keen on partnering with gov’t to further advance mining sector

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) remains committed to collaborating with the government to further enhance the mining sector.

The association’s President, Andron Alphonso shared this position on Monday evening at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

“Guyana is moving ahead rapidly and we must innovate or we will be left behind. This is why we are keen to work with the government to continue to explore novel approaches for our sector,” Alphonso expressed.

While noting that government support is imperative, Alphonso commended the administration for its current efforts in transforming the sector.

“Guyanese miners must become large-scale miners. We must answer the call of the government to work together in greater partnership to develop the industry domestically, and to ensure that we can develop similar capabilities as our large foreign counterparts,” he stressed.

The GGMC and Ministry of Natural Recourses were also recognised for funding the cost associated with the acquisition of the riverain mineral recovery system as well the assistance provided to the technical service unit of the GGDMA.

Government since August 2020 implemented several measures aimed at bringing relief to miners and advancing the sector, in keeping with its manifesto commitments.

In May 2022, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo met with the GGDMA at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, following which the government announced several measures.

These included the reduction of final tax from a maximum of 3.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent which resulted in an estimated $1.4 billion being returned to the mining industry, and the removal of the 10 per cent Tributors’ tax that benefitted thousands of workers in the industry with $300 million returned to those who were paying this tax.

