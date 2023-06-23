GNBS CERTIFIES GPL TESTING LABORATORY TO NATIONAL STANDARD

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Incorporated Testing Laboratory on Friday, June 23, 2023, became the twenty-fifty laboratory to be certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS). The facility was certified to the National Standard GYS 170:2021 – General requirements for the operations of a laboratory.

During the handing over ceremony hosted at GPL’s Lot 5-6 Water Street, Kingston, Georgetown location, the certificate was presented to Divisional Director of GPL, Mr. Gary Hall by GNBS Technical Officer, Mr. Keon Rankin.

Upon receiving the certificate, Mr. Hall expressed gratitude to the GNBS Technical Officers who worked with the Laboratory to meet the requirements of the National Standard, noting that “this is a very proud moment for all of us, we will wear this certification proudly and use it as a stepping stone for continuous improvement.”

The scope of the certification covers the testing of Oil and Water for internal quality control. The compounds which are vital to the power generation process, are tested for various parameters including pH, viscosity, iron content and other general requirements.

Mr. Hall added, “when it comes to fuel and lubricants entering our ports for use by our plants and other equipment, this Certification allows stricter quality control and ensures operational efficiency of our equipment.”

Mr. Rankin encouraged the company to maintain the requirements of the standard and to continue to find ways to improve its systems. The GNBS Officer added that highlighting this certification assures customers that the company is competent and is in conformance to the National Standard.

“Customers will always want the best quality, and for a testing laboratory, much like the ISO/IEC 17025 Standard, the GYS 170:2021 Standard sets the foundation for building towards achieving International Accreditation if so desired. The GNBS is happy to have you on board”, he added

The certificate issued is valid for two years and expires on June 22, 2025, after which the company can apply for recertification. During the certification period, surveillance audits will be conducted to ensure conformance with the requirements of the national standard is maintained.

Certification provides formal recognition that a laboratory has implemented a laboratory management system, thus enhancing confidence in the testing, measurement and calibration services provided. The GNBS encourages uncertified medical and testing laboratories to begin to implement the requirements of the national standard to join the growing list of certified laboratories in Guyana.

