GNBS crafting new standardisation strategy

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Thursday engaged several stakeholders to gather essential information for developing a national standardisation strategy (NSS).

The new strategy is being crafted mainly to improve quality products and service delivery.

GNBS’ Executive Director, Trevor Bassoo

The effort is being supported by the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

During the workshop’s opening ceremony at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia, GNBS’ Executive Director Trevor Bassoo described the initiative as exciting and transformative for Guyana’s future.

He said this is crucial to building a stronger and resilient national quality infrastructure.

“I do acknowledge that standards are voluntary, but I’m certain the growth path of our country’s economy will prompt the use of more of these crucial guidance documents that we call standards,” Bassoo added.

The executive director disclosed that the plan would align with the country’s economic, social, technological, and environmental objectives while maintaining global competitiveness.

“This project provides a roadmap for Guyana to effectively utilise standards towards building economic growth and social progress guided by a framework of safety, quality, and reliability…. Collaboration between government, industry, academia consumers, and stakeholders will ensure that the standards developed over the next year will meet the needs of all parties,” Bassoo stated.

CROSQ’s Chief Executive Officer, Sharonmae Smith-Walker

CROSQ’s Chief Executive Officer Sharonmae Smith-Walker noted that the project is also being implemented in six other CARICOM nations.

Smith-Walker said the standardisation strategy will allow Guyana to align its national standards with international best practices.

“This will enable seamless integration of Guyanese products into international value chains creating greater trade opportunities for the country. The standardisation strategy is a critical tool to protect the wellbeing of Guyanese citizens through better quality local products and services, and more importantly to safeguard your constituents from poor quality imports,” she stated.

GNBS has approved 33 National Standards for sectors, like agriculture, tourism and petroleum over the last year.

Support partners for the initiative Stakeholders participated in the workshop Stakeholders participated in the workshop

