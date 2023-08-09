GNBS hosts fifth successful blood drive

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) today, Wednesday, August 09, 2023, hosted its fifth Annual Blood Drive in collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS). The activity was conducted in the Quality Hall of the GNBS, National Exhibition Site, Sophia, Georgetown.

Donor Room Supervisor, NBTS, Ms. Tonza Younge Bamfield collecting blood from GNBS, Mr. Clifton Franklin

Head of the Marketing Department at the GNBS, Mr. Syeid Ibrahim stated that the drive was hosted as part of the Bureau’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. “This was the fifth blood drive we have hosted in an effort to give back to the community and supporting those who are desperately in need of these donations. We also encourage others to get onboard and donate blood. Giving a unit can save a life,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

GNBS Blood Drive

Meanwhile, Donor Room Supervisor at the NBTS, Ms. Tonza Younge-Bamfield expressed gratitude to the GNBS for facilitating the blood drive and commended the twenty (20) persons who showed up to donate.

GNBS Blood Drive

According to Ms. Bamfield, “every unit counts and giving blood not only saves a life, it gives tremendous health benefits. Every day we are in need of blood and having these blood drives are very important to us to be able to acquire sufficient quantities and types for those in need.”

GNBS Blood Drive

She highlighted the NBTS is grateful to have the GNBS on board and encouraged more people to visit the blood bank and donate. The donors included staff of the GNBS, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC), the National Exhibition Committee (NEC).

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

