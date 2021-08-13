GNBS launches electronic standards portal

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) launched a standards portal today, during a ceremony at its Sophia office.

The GNBS said the standard is necessary as part of its continuous improvement process and fulfilling the needs of stakeholders.

Head of Standardisation at GNBS, Mr. Elton Patram said the GNBS had noted the need for electronic access to the standards for years.

Head of Standardisation, GNBS, Mr. Elton Patram

This need has become even more pronounced, in safety measures that have been taken since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have advertised for a project to be done and what happened is that the company, New technologies Enterprise, was able to develop a portal, a standards portal for us so that we can have the information available to the public.”

Mr. Patram said previously, persons would have to call in for information about the standards. In some cases, they would be asked to visit the office, if the information sought was too much to relay over the phone. That is why it is important to provide electronic access.

“The concept was finalised around mid-2020 and by November 2020, the contract was awarded. And now we have something that is complete.”

Infographic on how to access portal

Mr. Patram said the GNBS hopes to use the portal to sell standards online in the future.

New Technologies Enterprise’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Arun Mangar joined virtually, and gave a demonstration of the workings of the portal. The portal can be accessed at gnbsgy.org