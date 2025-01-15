GNBS urges importers, manufacturers to get registered

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is urging all importers, manufacturers, and dealers to register with the agency.

Head of Corporate Communications Lloyd David told the Department of Public Information that registration is a legal requirement and must be renewed annually at the beginning of the year.

Head of Corporate Communications Lloyd David during an interview with DPI

“If you’re importing any of the products monitored by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, which include electrical appliances, tyres, PVC pipes, garments, and footwear you are required to register with the GNBS as an importer or a manufacturer of those products,” David said during an interview on Tuesday at the GNBS office in Sophia.

He noted that dealers of products such as cellular phones, furniture, electrical fittings, and equipment are also required to register with the GNBS.

“There is a difference, if you are an importer you register as an importer. If you are a dealer you are required to have a permit…and you must register with the GNBS for 2025,” David stated.

He emphasised the importance of registering with the GNBS to avoid potential disruptions.

“If an importer or dealer is not registered with the GNBS, then they will not be allowed import their products into the country or be able to see the products on the local markets,” David explained.

It is crucial to note that registration must be completed before products can be examined and released.

Application forms for registration are available on GNBS’ website www.gnbsgy.org.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

