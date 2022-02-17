Go invest signs Mou with Invest Barbados, Export Barbados

The Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), Invest Barbados and Export Barbados on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting and promoting investment opportunities and interrelated business approaches between the two countries.

The signing took place on the sideline of the International Energy Conference and Expo 2022, ongoing at the Marriott hotel, Georgetown.

(left to right) Go-Invest, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Invest Barbados, Kaye-Anne Brathwaite and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Export Barbados, Mark Hill signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

CEO of Go-Invest Dr. Peter Ramsaroop said the agreement not only strengthens the existing relationship between the two countries, but fulfils government’s promise to improve the lives of all Guyanese.

“I am proud to represent the Guyana Government and with my colleagues from Barbados to be able to see this agreement in place, we hope to see the private sector delegates heading to Barbados in April. We have a large delegation from Barbados here. You have heard the President and the PM talk about joint tourism partnerships and training and construction and we are excited to be able to facilitate these new developments between our two countries.”

Go-Invest, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Peter Ramsaroop.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Invest Barbados, Kaye-Anne Brathwaite, said the agreement will present countless opportunities for both countries.

She noted that it will “continue the collaboration between the two entities and obviously, the governments of Guyana and Barbados to ensure that there is a lot of cooperation to building partnerships and relationships in various sectors across the two countries.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Export Barbados, Mark Hill shared similar sentiments.

“There are a number of projects that we are delivering on together. Specifically, we are looking at relationships as far as gold…bio-mass as well and other forms of technology in terms of how we collaborate so it is not only a MoU but making things happen in the short, medium and long- term,” Hill said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Export Barbados, Mark Hill

Invest Barbados (IB) is an economic development agency that works closely with all government ministries. IB provides access to administrative information including laws, standards, regulations, incentives and business conditions.Export Barbados is a value-creating agency which help its exporters to reach their global goals.

The partnership is one of many investments generated by Go-Invest, of which 30 percent were agriculture-based, 32 and 36 percent from the services and manufacturing sectors respectively, while the remaining fall within the forestry, energy and mining sectors.