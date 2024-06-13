GOAL 2024 scholarship recipients thrilled to develop skillsets

– 7,782 persons awarded GOAL scholarships in 2024

The government has once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting the educational endeavours of Guyanese to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the nation’s growth, as 7,782 persons received the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) online scholarships in 2024.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with several recipients who expressed gratitude for the scholarships, as they pursue various programmes at no cost to them at accredited universities across the globe.

Tamika Beharry, GOAL Scholarship Awardee

For Governance Officer and Regional Councillor from Region Seven, Tamika Beharry, the Bachelor of Science in Public Policy and Governance will help to enhance her day-to-day tasks, especially when dealing with people.

“It is a good opportunity and we have to seize all the opportunities that they are giving to us under education by the government. So, I am very happy,” she expressed.

Beharry added that outreaches were conducted to encourage persons to capitalise on the scholarship opportunities.

As a result, about 12 persons from Upper Mazaruni have been awarded scholarships.

“I am hoping that this number increases as persons in the area see that other people are actually doing it and getting through easily,” she stated.

Alana Wellington, GOAL Scholarship Awardee

Registered Nurse at Kamarang District Hospital in Region Seven, Alana Wellington was beyond excited for the opportunity to pursue a public health bachelor’s degree at Texila University.

Although she was not accepted the first time she applied, that never deterred her from pursuing her goals.

“It will help me to save a lot of money since it is very expensive to travel out. I can do this in the comfort of my home. I don’t have to spend any money. Everything is being paid for,” she stressed.

This course will now provide Nurse Wellington with the required knowledge to contribute to the growth of Kamarang’s health sector.

“Usually, people would have to go online to see certain things. This course would allow me to go into the communities and explain or give preventative measures and other health-related concerns to the people within the community,” she highlighted.

Mahindra Sharma, GOAL Scholarship Awardee

Education Officer at the National Centre of Educational Resources Development (NCERD), Mahindra Sharma said the doctorate in marketing management will help him to elevate his career goal and contribute to the growth of Guyana.

He commended the government for providing opportunities like these to its citizens even as the country continues to develop rapidly.

“I think that one of the best things people can enjoy is empowerment. Empowerment comes through education. I really think that with my qualifications, I can be a part of the development that is happening, where I can help to make it more recognised around the world. I want my county to shine among all the countries in the world,” Sharma noted.

Meanwhile, Senior Editor (ag) at the DPI Michael Younge will be pursuing a Political Science Bachelor’s Degree to advance his knowledge in politics and develop his community.

Given the high demand of his job, he explained how fortunate he is to have this scholarship to study online.

Michael Younge, GOAL Scholarship Awardee

“Guyana needs more political scientists…More persons who are trained to understand human relations, politics, and how to respond to the needs of the people. I see this as being very useful to me in my political life to better understand policies. I could be part of the solution rather than the problem,” the senior editor pointed out.

Younge continued, “I want to encourage children who came from a background of poverty or if they are just average…Or if someone is in an environment that is taxing and driven…Do not allow this opportunity to pass you by…Take advantage of the government’s incentives to get yourself skilled and qualified at the Tertiary level…”

He thanked the government for investing in youth and young people, through the careful conceptualisation of GOAL.

“GOG and GOAL are changing lives and allowing many Guyanese from all walks of life. It is a game changer in accessing tertiary education in Guyana. The government also understands the needs of a society which it is gearing to have the requisite skills, academic qualifications and talents as Guyana moves along the development trajectory”, Younge said.

Currently, Younge is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Ariefa Reman, GOAL Scholarship Awardee

Recipient, Ariefa Reman, an education officer at NCERD, highlighted that the postgraduate in leadership and management for teachers will help in enhancing her knowledge and expertise in that area.

“Every day I am either dealing with doing proposals or budgeting…It gives you a better opportunity on how to handle yourself in a leadership position to managing everything as it is,” she explained.

In 2024, a sum of $4 billion has been budgeted for GOAL to support 6,000 new students and 3,967 continuing students.

Under the GOAL initiative, over 1,700 persons graduated from various programmes last month.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

