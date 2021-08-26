Golden Fleece Estate gets $30M asphaltic road

Some 800 residents of Golden Fleece Estate in the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) are now able to traverse with ease following the completion of a $30 million, 600-metre-long asphaltic access road.

The road works, which lasted some six months, was executed by the Ministry of Public Works.

Speaking with DPI, Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Oudit said residents are thankful for the project as the road has been in a deplorable condition for some time.

Region Two Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Oudit

He said reports were made over the past years about the road’s deteriorating condition.

“The Regional Administration has been working tirelessly to address all road issues in the region especially those that were neglected for many years and so, while the Public Works Ministry is undertaking the rehabilitation works, we will be monitoring the works to ensure quality work is provided,” Mr. Oudit said.

A view of the Golden Fleece Estate Access Road

Similar works will be conducted at Good Hope, Cullen, Affiance, Anna Regina and Cotton Field.

Bridges will also be constructed at Charity, Lima Housing Scheme, Jib, Affiance and Anna Regina.

Earlier this month, Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, commissioned seven roads in the region. He said upgrades would be undertaken on highways, main roads and miscellaneous roads countrywide.

A view of the Golden Fleece Estate Access Road

He said while all communities have issues with roads, the Government is committed to improving the lives of its people through modernised infrastructure.

Some $123.5 million has been spent on road works in the region.