Good Hope benefits from streetlights to boost security efforts

The government delivered 50 streetlights to the residents of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara on Thursday to aid security efforts in the community.

The streetlights were donated by KSM Investments Limited, and were handed over by Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill.

Private company KSM Investments handed over 50 streetlights to Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill for Good Hope, ECD

Minister Edghill said the donation aligns with the government’s goal to uplift communities, and having local stakeholders play a key role in community development.

The gesture follows an assessment of some of the community’s needs. The minister noted that highlighting concerns help with government’s response.

“As a government, we are committed to doing the best we can do for the people of Guyana. That is a committent that we have,” he posited.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during the handing over ceremony on Thursday

Minister Edghill further noted that the partnership between government and the private sector should continue to ensure improved livelihoods of citizens.

Meanwhile, CEO of KSM Investments, Mahadeo Panchu, highlighted that having come from a period of stagnation, this government has fostered advancement in their business prospects.

KSM Investments holds the responsibility of maintaining the streetlights during the first two years of usage.

