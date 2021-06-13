Good turnout at COVID-19 vaccination drive-through exercises

−Minister Anthony lauds private sector support

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony is pleased that people have turned out for their COVID-19 vaccines at the drive-through exercises on the East Bank and East Coast Demerara.

On Saturday, the Ministry held two vaccination events, one at the Movie Towne parking lot and the other at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony puts a sticker on the car of a vaccinated driver at the Movie Towne drive-through exercise.

“First of all, let me thank Movie Towne and Massy for allowing us this compound to do our drive through vaccination.… The Private Sector Commission and all its members have been working along with the Ministry to not only get their employees vaccinated, but also on these vaccination drives offering little incentives to encourage persons to come out and get their vaccines.

I am very pleased that so far, we have had a steady flow of cars coming in and people have been able to get their vaccines in a very timely manner,” Dr. Anthony said.

The Minister said the system in place is quite efficient, catering to pedestrians as well. He noted that at Movie Towne, the Ministry had, “already completed more than 200 vaccinations so far and we hope that we continue to see this pace so that we can exceed far more than a thousand vaccinations by the end of the day.”

COVID-19 drive-through vaccination at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence

Minister Anthony also noted that persons of varying age ranges came for their vaccines.

“We have had a number of younger persons who were coming in and I also want to encourage people to bring a car load rather than just yourself, but even if you can’t get more people to come along with you, you come, no problem.”

Several persons at the vaccination site told DPI they appreciated the convenient location.

Mrs. Yasmin Chatterpaul said, “Yes, yes, yes, it is much better, convenient and everything.”

Ms. Michelle Juman, who took her first dose of a Covid vaccine, expressed similar sentiments. The woman, who was accompanied by her mother said, “For those who live in the East Coast area, very practical, and it was very smooth.”

Another East Coast resident, Mr. Outhram Persaud said the location suited him and his family well. “Yeah, it was convenient for me and my family and the drive-through was ok.”

The drive-through vaccination exercise continues on Sunday from 9am to 4pm at Movie Towne and from 9am to 6pm at the Stadium.

